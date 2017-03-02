Bestselling novelist behind new hit TV series Hap and Leonard

A Texas novelist's bestselling series is now a hit show on Sundance TV. Hap and Leonard is set in East Texas where two best friends run into trouble with a pair of killers, and the cops, while trying to solve crimes as private investigators.

Rusty Puppy is the latest novel in the series, and finds Hap and Leonard investigating a racially-motivated murder that threatens to tear their community apart.. Novelist Joe Lansdale shared more about the series and the show.

Joe will discuss the Hap and Leonard series, and sign copies of Rusty Puppy at two events today (Thursday, March 2):

Noon - Seattle Mystery Bookshop (CLICK HERE for more information)

7:00pm - Third Place Books, Lake Forest Park (CLICK HERE for more information)

