SEATTLE - Get into the fall spirit with some great reads. Emily Calkins, from the King County Public Library, is here to share her top reads for this fall, including:

Artemis by Andy Weir Genuine Fraud by E. Lockhart Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng We Were Eight Years in Power by Ta-nehisi Coates Sing, Unburied, Sing by Jesmyn Ward

