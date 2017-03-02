SEATTLE - Chef Kotaro Kumita makes some of the best sushi around. In fact, he was just nominated for the James Beard Award for best Northwest chef. Kotaro will introduce the traditional “Zuke” sushi using Blue Fin Tuna marinated in Zuke sauce (soy, no alcohol sake, kelp, and bonito dashi). Zuke was originally created as a way to keep raw fish from spoiling by boiling the tuna in water and immediately transferring it to ice followed by the application of the Zuke sauce.

Check out Kotaro’s restaurant, Wataru in north Seattle for a sushi experience you’re not likely to forget.

