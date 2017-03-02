Best northwest chef nominee introduces traditional "Zuke" sushi
James Beard Award nominee for best Northwest chef, Kotaro Kumita introduces traditional "Zuke" sushi. Check out his restaurant, Wataru, in north Seattle for a sushi experience you're not likely to forget!
KING 12:00 PM. PST March 02, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Handcuffed child
-
Sound Transit district splits some properties
-
Whidbey Animal Abuse
-
Bertha veers off course by few inches, digging halts
-
State's oldest ferry sold, headed to Caribbean
-
Wash. DUI related deaths on the rise
-
Housing program tool fees raise concern
-
Deadly shooting in Parkland; suspect apprehended
-
Inmates making homes for homeless
-
3 car accident involving Everett PD
More Stories
-
Possibility of more lowland snow this weekendMar. 2, 2017, 12:37 p.m.
-
Bertha veers off course by few inches, digging haltsMar. 2, 2017, 8:50 a.m.
-
Tax Trouble: Sound Transit's tax district splits…Mar. 2, 2017, 1:33 a.m.