Best cozy sweaters for Fall

Photo courtesy of Darcy Camden

SEATTLE, WASH. - Sweater weather is here and who doesn't love to cuddle up into something warm and cozy? Stylist Darcy Camden presents her favorite Fall sweaters!

2017 COZY SWEATER AWARDS

BEST CASHMERE: Everlane ($100-$145, available Everlane.com or Everlane X Pop-in at Nordstrom through November 12)

BEST HANDMADE/LOCAL: Victory Garden Yarn by Anna Sharp ($65, available at The Handmade Showroom in Seattle and victorygardenyarn.etsy.com)

BEST 2-IN-1: Chico's reversible sweater vest ($119, Chicos and Chicos.com)

BEST LAYERING PIECE: Banana Republic Men’s Luxury Blend ($69.50)

BEST UNDER $25: H&M Conscious Collection Fine-knit Sweater, made from 60% recycled polyester from post consumer waste ($19.99, plus get 15% off your purchase if you donate clothes to recycle)

BEST SWEATER DRESS: Athleta “Sweater Weather” dress ($138, athleta.com or Athleta at University Village)

BEST STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE FOR HAND WASHING A SWEATER: Eileen Fisher's How to Hand Wash a Sweater.

© 2017 KING-TV