Benefits of home visits for mental health care

From Stigma to Hope - a series on New Day Northwest aiming to break through the stigma of mental illness, to provide hope and healing. (Photo: KING 5 Graphics)

Many people miss out on receiving the crucial mental health care they need, because they can't afford transportation, can't leave their homes or are already in crisis.

As part of their efforts to break through the stigma of mental illness, to offer hope and help to those who need it most, Sound Mental Health's services include house visits for some of our area's most vulnerable men and women. Home visit medical professional Dale Sanderson and David O'Neal, who oversees Sound Mental Health's home visit program, shared more about how it works, and who may qualify.

CLICK HERE for more information about Sound Mental Health and its services

