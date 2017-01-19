KING
Close

Behind the scenes of "Queen of Katwe"

Heidi Eng, KING 11:00 AM. PST January 19, 2017

SEATTLE - A young Ugandian girl's world drastically changes when she discovers the game of chess in the new Disney movie based on a true story, "Queen of Katwe." Phiona Mutesi experiences tremendous support from her community and family, giving her the strength to pursue her dream. Phiona is here today to give us a behind the scenes look at the true story of perseverance and triumph of the human spirit.  

Joining Phiona is Elliott Neff, founder of Bellevue-based Chess4Life and one of Phiona's coaches in the film. Chess4Life not only teaches children to become better players, but also how to approach life's challenges strategically, learning and improving every step of the way. Find out more here.

Copyright 2016 KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories