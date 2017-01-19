SEATTLE - A young Ugandian girl's world drastically changes when she discovers the game of chess in the new Disney movie based on a true story, "Queen of Katwe." Phiona Mutesi experiences tremendous support from her community and family, giving her the strength to pursue her dream. Phiona is here today to give us a behind the scenes look at the true story of perseverance and triumph of the human spirit.

Joining Phiona is Elliott Neff, founder of Bellevue-based Chess4Life and one of Phiona's coaches in the film. Chess4Life not only teaches children to become better players, but also how to approach life's challenges strategically, learning and improving every step of the way. Find out more here.

