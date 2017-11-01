Beer lovers rejoice at BREW Seattle!

BREW Seattle is this Friday, November 3rd.

Calling all beer lovers! It's the largest Seattle-only-brewery event of the year: BREW Seattle! The event - held this Friday, November 3 - offers over 80 different beers from more than 20 different Seattle breweries (and cideries!).

Kendall Jones from Seattle Magazine is here to show off a spectrum of beers offered at BREW Seattle. Tickets to the event include 6 5oz tasting tokens, food trucks, live music, & more fun! Find tickets here.

