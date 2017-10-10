BECU's top tips for young people on money management

More than 1,800 BECU employees left their credit unions to take part in the company’s day of service, “Closing for Good” this week.

Employees educated more than 7,000 Washington high-schoolers on how to make financial decisions and maintain a balanced budget. BECU targets high-schoolers before they start their adult lives to develop awareness and ensure our younger generation is making educated saving and spending decisions.

For young adults not participating in Closing for Good, BECU offers other resources to teaching money management. Use this discussion guide to have “The Next Big Talk” with your teen and begin a conversation about financial health.

