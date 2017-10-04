BECU teaches financial health to Washington students

On Monday, October 9th, BECU employees will take a day of service to teach high school students throughout Washington the importance of financial health.

Tom Berquist from BECU introduced us to “Closing for Good", a day where more than 1,800 BECU employees will trade their credit unions for high schools!

The program has BECU employees teaching high schoolers the importance of four main financial behaviors: spending, saving, borrowing, and planning. BECU believes exposing young adults to basic budgeting and financial education will better prepare them to handle their finances in the future.

For parents of students at schools not participating in this event, BECU is also offering extra help. “The Next Big Talk” is a parental guide for starting the discussion of money management with children and young adults.

© 2017 KING-TV