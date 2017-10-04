BECU Teaches Financial Health to Washington High Schools

BECU’s takes a day of service to teach high school students throughout Washington the importance of financial health. Tom Berquist from BECU speak about “Closing for Good", a program 12 high schools and more than 1,800 BECU employees participate in. High schoolers undergo budgeting simulations, where they are faced with real-life decisions and must manage their own personal incomes.

The program teaches high schoolers the importance of four main financial behaviors: spending, saving, borrowing, and planning. BECU believes exposing young adults to basic budgeting and financial education will better prepare them to handle their finances in the future. They also offer resources on having “The Next Big Talk”— an aid for parents beginning to talk to their children about money management.

© 2017 KING-TV