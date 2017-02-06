Close Bare root roses with Ciscoe Ciscoe shows us how to plant these beautiful alternatives, touching on the book Growing Roses in the Pacific Northwest to nurture your own roses in our tricky climate. KING 12:02 PM. PST February 06, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS Livestream 2 Blowing snow in Lynden, Wash. Lots of snow on the eastside Monday morning First Alert Forecast Snow and cold weather return to Puget Sound Snow in Kent Monday morning Tips for driving in snow and ice Snow in Seattle First Alert Forecast Lots of snow in Olympia More Stories Winter storm strikes Puget Sound, closes schools… Feb. 5, 2017, 11:05 a.m. February snow: What's next? Feb. 6, 2017, 8:43 a.m. Hundreds of schools closed in Western Wash. Feb. 5, 2017, 6:09 p.m.