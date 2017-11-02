Ballard man built a magical Diagon Alley replica in his own driveway!

Jon Chambers is making Harry Potter lovers' dreams come true! The Ballard father has created a replica of Diagon Alley in his own driveway- and it looks like the real thing. Diagon Alley is the crooked, magical looking London shopping street for wizards, and where Harry and the gang go back-to-school shopping. Any Harry Potter enthusiast would recognize Jon's incredible replica faster than you can say "Lumos".
Jon joins New Day to tell us all about his magical project and how trick-or-treating went in Diagon Alley.
