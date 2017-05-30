Ballard High School team wins world robotics title

The Viking Robotics team from Seattle’s Ballard High School. (Photo via GeekWire from Viking Robotics) (Photo: Mark Thompson)

A team from Ballard High School rocked the 2017 FIRST Robotics competition in Houston, beating more than 400 teams from dozens of countries to win a world championship title.

Vikings Robotics Club members Madilyn Chandler, Daisy Degregorio, Deepa Patel, and Morgan Thompson brought their winning robot and shared more about their experience.

