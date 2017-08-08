KING
Close
Weather Alert Heat Advisory
Close

Back to school fashion trends for boys and girls with Darcy Camden

Heidi Eng, KING 11:01 AM. PDT August 08, 2017

SEATTLE - Stylist Darcy Camden shares the new hottest trends in back to school wear as well as where people can buy these items at affordable prices.

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories