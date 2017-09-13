Back-To-School: Tips On Healthy Lunches For Children

https://www.flickr.com/photos/buzzymelibee/8536945507 (Photo: Picasa)

SEATTLE - It’s that time of year where students are heading back-to-school. Daniella Chace discusses healthy lunches for kids on this New Day segment. Chace is a certified nutritionist by the Washington State Department of Health, author, and educator.

Plant based food, protein for energy, fatty acids, and non-toxic packaging are some great ways to keep your kids from consuming unhealthy food. Chace also showed examples of healthy lunch items such as colorful bowls produce and items with no sugar or toxins.

If you want more information for on healthy meals or general nutrition information from Chace, visit her website.

