KING
Close

Back to school fashion trends for boys and girls with Darcy Camden

These are the hottest looks hitting hallway-runways at school this fall.

Heidi Eng, KING 3:13 PM. PDT August 08, 2017

SEATTLE - Stylist Darcy Camden shares the new hottest trends in back to school wear as well as where people can buy these items at affordable prices.

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories