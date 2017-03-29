Author of new book Phenomena

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Livestream 4
-
Wife claims she shot protester at UW
-
A stranger emailed me a warning about blood clots. Days later, my friend died from one.
-
Olympia 23rd fastest growing city in U.S.
-
Seattle City Light acknowledges higher bills
-
Carroll: Lynch 'somewhat entertaining' thought of NFL return
-
Judge orders release of Seattle-area 'Dreamer'
-
Shower truck visits homeless camps weekly
-
First look inside Marysville-Pilchuck's new cafeteria
-
Local student wins Mars medical contest
More Stories
-
Seattle to take legal action against President Trump…Mar 29, 2017, 12:42 p.m.
-
Wife claims she was 'self-defense' shooter in UW incidentMar 28, 2017, 7:42 p.m.
-
Seahawks fielding Richard Sherman trade offers, Pete…Mar 29, 2017, 10:32 a.m.