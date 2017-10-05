Former NBA star James Donaldson started an organization to prepare young student-athletes for the future.

Former Sonics and NBA star James Donaldson wants to better prepare young student-athletes for a successful future. As CEO of Athletes Playbook, he is creating a community of former professional athletes to provide support and advice for young students balancing sports, school, and life.

Athletes Playbook is hosting a breakfast honoring Seattle’s student-athletes’ academic achievement. It will be held Wednesday, November 1st at 8:00 am at the Washington Athletic Center.

