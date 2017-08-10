Athletes for Kids: Buddies for life

Athletes for Kids is an organization that partners high school athletes with children who have special needs and other disabilities for a mentorship program. Children are in 1st - 9th grade and carefully matched with qualified high school athletes who commit to mentoring the child for one to three years. Both mentors and their buddies come out as the big winners, forming lasting friendships

Teen mentors Landry Kempf from Skyline High School, and Matt Reiss from the UW, along with their buddies, Hanna and Mason visit the studio to discuss their experience with the program.

© 2017 KING-TV