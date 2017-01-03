Athleisure style for fitness in the new year

SEATTLE, WASH. - A new year often comes with renewed commitments to health and wellness. And these days, workout clothes can be more than sweats and a T-shirt - and you can wear them all day long! Stylist Darcy Camden shows us a few of her favorites in athleisure style.
Outfit #1 details: Brooks running tights, Zara tunic dress, Zara sweater coat, Zara red scarf
Outfit #2 details: City Trek Trouser, black sweater and jacket (all items from lululemon athletica at Pacific Place)
Outfit #3 details: yoga pant, tunic top and After Anyasa Wrap sweater (all items from lululemon athletics at Pacific Place)
Featured shoes/accessories:
Allbirds sneakers ($95, allbirds.com) LINK
Vionic high tops (Vionicshoes.com) LINK
Brooks Running sneakers (brooksrunning.com) LINK
Essential Mat Carrier cross body bag (lululemon.com) LINK
Bicycle helmet courtesy of Gregg’s Cycles (greggscycles.com)
