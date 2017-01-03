KING
Athleisure style for fitness in the new year

Heidi Eng, KING 1:59 PM. PST January 03, 2017

SEATTLE, WASH. - A new year often comes with renewed commitments to health and wellness.  And these days, workout clothes can be more than sweats and a T-shirt - and you can wear them all day long!  Stylist Darcy Camden shows us a few of her favorites in athleisure style.  

Outfit #1 details: Brooks running tights, Zara tunic dress, Zara sweater coat, Zara red scarf

Outfit #2 details: City Trek Trouser, black sweater and jacket (all items from lululemon athletica at Pacific Place)

Outfit #3 details: yoga pant, tunic top and After Anyasa Wrap sweater (all items from lululemon athletics at Pacific Place)

Featured shoes/accessories: 

Allbirds sneakers ($95, allbirds.comLINK

Vionic high tops (Vionicshoes.comLINK

Brooks Running sneakers (brooksrunning.comLINK

Essential Mat Carrier cross body bag (lululemon.comLINK

Bicycle helmet courtesy of Gregg’s Cycles (greggscycles.com)

