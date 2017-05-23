Astronauts gear up for life on the International Space Station

KING 5 New Day Northwest logo (Photo: KING 5)

Astronaut Anne McClain is getting ready to make her new home in orbit around the Earth. Next year, after intensive training, she'll be living and working in the International Space Station (ISS).

Destination Station, a national NASA campaign, visits various cities each year to educate the community about the ISS. Anne McClain along with ISS scientist Pete Hasbrook stop by New Day to talk about life on the ISS.

Click here to stay up to date with the ISS mission operations at Johnson Space Center.

