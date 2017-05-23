Astronaut gears up for life on the International Space Station

NASA Scientist Pete Hasbrook and Astronaut Anne McClain talk about making the International Space Station home.

Astronaut Anne McClain is getting ready to make her new home in orbit around the Earth. By 2019, after intensive training, she'll hopefully be living and working in the International Space Station (ISS).

Destination Station, a national NASA campaign, visits various cities each year to educate the community about the ISS. Anne McClain along with NASA program scientist Pete Hasbrook stop by New Day NW to talk about the importance of the ISS.

Click here to stay up to date with the ISS mission operations at Johnson Space Center.

© 2017 KING-TV