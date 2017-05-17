Ask the Pet Vet: Caring for aging pets + an adorable dog looking for a new home

We love how active our pets are, but as they age, the way we care for them should change, as well. Dr. Cary Waterhouse, from Lake Union Veterinary Clinic, addressed several topics relating to aging pets, including:
- common aging signs and what to do
- what pet owners can do to make the golden years comfortable
- When it's time to say goodbye
Dr. Waterhouse was joined by Cupcake, an energetic, 15-year-old Yorkie looking for a loving family. Cupcake is currently at Homeward Pets and will be ready for adoption next week.
