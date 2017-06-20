Art and advocacy come together to spotlight World Refugee Day

Nicky Smith, Executive Director of International Rescue Committee, shared more about the event, as well as the work she and her counterparts are doing to help refugees around the globe, and here in Washington State. Artist Olha Moisiuk shared her journey from Ukraine to the US, as well as the inspiration for much of her artwork.

ARTvocacy takes place tonight (Tuesday, June 20), from 6:00pm - 8:00pm at Cafe La Marzocco in Seattle (472 1st Ave N). Connect with the event on Facebook

