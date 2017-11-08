Arm your body for winter with Fearful to Fit's fall detox

J Muenz's delicious & healthy Chocolate Mint Protein Balls!

Health & fitness expert J Muenz wants to help you become your happiest and healthiest self this season. Her program "Fearful to Fit" inspires women to not be afraid of losing weight and coaches them how to shed pounds in a healthy way.

J is discussing the importance of doing a fall detox, why it makes you healthier, and how it prepares you for this coming winter and flu season. She is demonstrating how to make Chocolate Mint Protein Balls, which are a great snack while detoxing!

Make these yummy protein balls at home! Here's the recipe for Chocolate Mint Protein Balls:

Ingredients:

1 cup rolled oats

1/2 cup unsweetened coconut flakes

1/2 cup sunflower seed butter

1/2 cup ground flax seeds

1/2 cup cacao nibs cup honey

1 tablespoon chia seeds 1 teaspoon mint extract

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl. Stir until well incorporated.

Cover and refrigerate for about 30 minutes.

When the dough is ready, remove from the refrigerator and spoon into balls.

Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to two weeks.

© 2017 KING-TV