Appliances that make spring cleaning simple

Ferguson Showroom in Seattle offers a wide variety of kitchen, bathroom and other home appliances.

With spring cleaning season in our midst it may be time to swap out those old kitchen and bathroom appliances for the new.

Heavy duty dishwashers, touchless toilets and more can help increase cleanliness and decrease germs. Bud Wright, a consultant for Ferguson Showroom in Seattle, has all the details on appliances and other decor for your home.

If you're interested in a more personal home consultation, click here for more details on the Ferguson Showroom website.

© 2017 KING-TV