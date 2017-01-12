This year, the legacy of the Reverend, Doctor Martin Luther King, Junior, is top of mind for many of us. The group of schools known as Seattle Colleges selected a timely theme for this year's annual celebration, a quote from Dr. King's iconic I Have A Dream speech from 1963:

"We have also come to this hallowed spot to remind America of the fierce urgency of Now. This is no time to engage in the luxury of cooling off or to take the tranquilizing drug of gradualism. Now is the time to make real the promises of democracy."

Seattle Colleges Chancellor Shouan Pan previewed Friday's celebration, which will feature keynote speaker Benjamin Hunter, a Seattle-based socialpreneur, educator, community organizer, and musician.

The Seattle Colleges 44th Annual Community Celebration of Martin Luther King, Jr. takes place Friday, January 13 from Noon - 1:30pm at Mount Zion Baptist Church in Seattle. Doors open at 11:00am. CLICK HERE for more information.

Seattle Colleges encompasses the following schools: Seattle Central College, North Seattle College, South Seattle College and Seattle Vocational Institute; and five specialized training centers: Georgetown Campus, Health Education Center, NewHolly Learning Center, Seattle Maritime Academy and Wood Technology Center

