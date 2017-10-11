Annual screening mammograms are vital in detecting breast cancer early.

1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lives. The numbers are astoundingly high, but there are ways to get proactive against this ugly disease.

Screening mammograms are proven to detect breast cancer early, and radiologist Peter Eby recommends women begin annual screening mammograms at age 40. It is important to get checked regularly, because the earlier cancer is detected, the greater the change it can be treated successfully.

Leslie Jolicoeur visited Dr. Eby at Virginia Mason just this past July for her annual screening, and was found to have an aggressive form of breast cancer. But just six weeks after her mammogram – she was cancer free.

