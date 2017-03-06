Ann Wilson's rockin' new tour kicks off this week in Seattle

SEATTLE -- The Northwest is home to a number of bands and performers who helped shape rock music history. One of the best, featured two sisters - a guitar virtuoso, and a singer with a powerhouse voice that continues to captivate fans of all ages.
The band, of course, is HEART. The sisters are Ann and Nancy Wilson, and together, the talented band rocked their way into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Ann has two new EPs out, and kicks off a twenty-city solo US tour right here in Seattle this Wednesday night, performing a mix of classic Heart songs and her favorite classics. She joined Margaret to chat about her continued passion for music, and previewed her 20-city tour.
Ann Wilson performs at The Moore Theatre on Wednesday (March 8). CLICK HERE for tickets.
CLICK HERE for more information about Ann
Connect with Ann on Facebook and Twitter: @AnnWilsonThing
Here's Ann's tour itinerary. Click on each venue for ticket information.
Mar 8 – The Moore Theatre, Seattle
March 10 – UC Theatre, Berkeley CA
March 12 – Wiltern Theatre, Los Angeles CA
March 14 – Belly Up Aspen, Aspen CO
March 15 – Paramount Theatre, Denver CO
March 16 – Stiefel Theatre of the Performing Arts, Salina KS
March 18 - Golden Nugget, Lake Charles LA
March 19 – House of Blues – New Orleans
March 21 – Cape Fear Community College, Wilmington NC
March 22 – Charleston Music Hall, Charleston SC
March 23 – Peace Center Concert Hall, Greenville SC
March 25 – Mayo Performing Arts Center, Morristown NJ
March 26 – Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, Annapolis MD
March 29 - The Birchmere, Alexandria VA
March 30 – The Westbury Theatre, Westbury NY
April 1 – Paramount Hudson Valley, Peekskill NY
April 2 – Tupelo Music Hall, Londonderry NH
April 4 – Bergen Performing Arts Center, Englewood NJ
April 6 – Keswick Theatre, Glenside PA
April 7 – Park Theatre, Cranston RI
