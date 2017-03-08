An MS patient shares his experience with the latest MS treatment advancements

SEATTLE - It’s Multiple Sclerosis (MS) week and neurologist, Dr. Lucas McCarthy touches on some of the biggest advancements in treating this disease. Dr. McCarthy explains that it is now easier to diagnose the disease early, allowing for more accurate predictions of how it will affect the patient. There are now 14 FDA approved medications for MS treatment to slow the progression of the disease with many more to look forward to in the future. Cermit Rickey, patient of Virginia Mason's Dr. Mariko Kita, shares his long journey with MS.

