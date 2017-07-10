An explosion of kittens hits Western Washsington, looking for loving homes

Every summer, shelters see a sharp increase in the number of kittens brought in for adoption. The main cause: people letting their unspayed or unneutered cats outside to escape sweltering homes and apartments.

Pasado's Safe Haven has taken in dozens of kittens, and is also trying to combat the problem by taking their mobile spay/neuter units to areas where there are large cat populations. Executive Director Laura Henderson shared more about the work they're doing, and introduced us to a few adoptable cuties.

Connect with Pasado's Safe Haven on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter: @Pasados

© 2017 KING-TV