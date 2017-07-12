Alumbre Coffee treats New Day audience

Renton's Alumbre Coffee is named after the river that flows through a region in Costa Rica that boasts some of the finest coffee farms in the world.

There's nothing like a hot cup of coffee to give you a boost in the morning or afternoon, and a new company based in Renton is looking to take your java fix to the next level.

Alumbre Coffee is named after the river that flows through a region in Costa Rica that boasts some of the finest coffee farms in the world. The hand-crafted line features coffees from Costa Rica, Colombia, Sumatra, and Ethiopia, and is committed to sustainable farming, milling, sourcing, and roasting.

Alumbre Coffee treated the New Day audience to gift bags filled with its exclusive coffees.

