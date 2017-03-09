Close Altura shows off gnocchi with foraged spring greens Nathan Lockwood, a James Beard Award nominee for Best Northwest Chef, joins us from his restaurant, Altura to make gnocchi with foraged spring greens, mushrooms, and cured egg yolk! Joseph Suttner, KING 2:29 PM. PST March 09, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST SEATTLE - Nathan Lockwood, a James Beard Award nominee for Best Northwest Chef, joins us from his restaurant Altura to make gnocchi with foraged spring greens, mushrooms, and cured egg yolk! Copyright 2017 KING CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS DOL admits MSRP mistakes on some cars Seahawks 2017 opponents SC Mom Makes Her Own 'Giraffe Cam' Livestream 4 Return of NW delicacy AUDIO: Terrified 20-year-old makes desperate call from million dollar home Steelhead deaths studied at Hood Canal Bridge Ben Bridge act of kindness Kidnapping scam hits Snohomish County Cities fighting back against Frontier Cable More Stories Lack of witnesses in Sikh shooting case challenges police Mar. 9, 2017, 12:58 p.m. Gusty winds Thursday night, Friday morning Mar. 9, 2017, 1:22 p.m. Ferguson wants judge's ruling applied to new Trump… Mar. 9, 2017, 7:11 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs