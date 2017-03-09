KING
Altura shows off gnocchi with foraged spring greens

Nathan Lockwood, a James Beard Award nominee for Best Northwest Chef, joins us from his restaurant, Altura to make gnocchi with foraged spring greens, mushrooms, and cured egg yolk!

Joseph Suttner, KING 2:29 PM. PST March 09, 2017

SEATTLE - Nathan Lockwood, a James Beard Award nominee for Best Northwest Chef, joins us from his restaurant Altura to make gnocchi with foraged spring greens, mushrooms, and cured egg yolk!

