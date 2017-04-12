Alternative medicine and nutrition to treat neurological disease

The Center for Healing Neurology takes an integrative approach to treating patients with neurological diseases.

The Center for Healing Neurology takes an unconventional approach to neurological diseases.

Board certified neurologist and center founder Ilene Ruhoy practices integrative neurology. This approach combines both traditional allopathic care like pharmaceuticals, infusions, surgeries and the like, with alternative methods like acupuncture, massage therapies and even food.

Today she talks about some of these alternative treatment methods, as well as the services her center offers.

Ilene was trained in both pediatric and adult neurology at Seattle Children's Hospital and the University of Washington. Check out the center's website for more information.

© 2017 KING-TV