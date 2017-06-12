KING
Alternative meats for your summer dinner table

Joseph Suttner, KING 11:00 AM. PDT June 12, 2017

While we're all fans of a traditional summer barbeque, why not try some alternative meats this summer?

Sarah Wong is dedicated to sustainable butcher practices. Now an instructor at the Seattle Culinary Academy and a chef at different restaurants in the country, Sarah has a breadth of experience in the industry. 

The Seattle Meat Collective partners with local farmers who raise their animals in a humane way and sell their products at a reasonable price. Learn more about the collective on their website, click here

