Alpinist Steve Swenson shares his expeditions into conflict in Kashmir

Steve Swenson has spent more than forty years climbing mountains around the globe, with most of his time spent in a region teeming with political turmoil. He writes, in-depth, about those experiences in his new book, Karakoram: Climbing Through the Kashmi

KING 12:36 PM. PDT April 06, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories