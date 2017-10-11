New Day Northwest on KING 5. Weekdays at 11:00 am.

How is a migraine different from a headache? How can I prevent them? And how common are they?

Neurologist Daniel Fosmire from Overlake Medical Center answers these questions and more! He has an extensive background and interest in migraines and now sees patients with central and peripheral nervous system disorders.

Dr. Fosmire is holding a Migraine Headaches Seminar next Thursday, October 19th at Overlake’s PACCAR Education Center in Bellevue.

