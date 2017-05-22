All the best food and leisure Washington has to offer

425 magazine highlights Washington's best food, entertainment, leisure and more of the year.

Readers of 425 magazine voted for their favorite things, from restaurants, to bars, theaters and more. From Bellevue's best sushi to Kirkland's most unique boutique, 425 highlights all of the thousands of readers' picks.

Editor and Chief Lisa Patterson has been with 425 since its inception, and has since put out 50 issues. Today she showcases some of the food and other results.

Chef Junichiro Ise from Bellevue's Japanese Resturant and Sushi Bar, FLO is here along with Chef Myles of Vivo 53 in Bellevue, both were featured in 425's best of list.

