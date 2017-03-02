All-star panel joins New Day Hot Topics

Hot Topics (Photo: New Day Northwest)

Comic book writer Charles Soule, Live Wire Radio host Luke Burbank, and US Marine-turned-standup comedian Erik Knowles joined this week's New Day Hot Topics panel.

Charles is at Emerald City Comicon this weekend (CLICK HERE for more information)

Connect with Charles on Twitter: @CharlesSoule

Luke is taping an episode of Live Wire Radio at The Neptune Theatre on Friday, March 3. (CLICK HERE for more information).

Connect with Luke on Facebook and Twitter: @LukeBurank

Erik is recording a comedy album at Seattle Comedy Underground this weekend (CLICK HERE for more information)

Connect with Erik on Facebook and Twitter: @ErikKnowles

