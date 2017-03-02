KING
Close
Live Video Giraffe birth at New York zoo
Weather Alert 5 weather alerts
Close

All-star panel joins New Day Hot Topics

Su Ring, KING 11:03 AM. PST March 02, 2017

Comic book writer Charles Soule, Live Wire Radio host Luke Burbank, and US Marine-turned-standup comedian Erik Knowles joined this week's New Day Hot Topics panel.

Charles is at Emerald City Comicon this weekend (CLICK HERE for more information)

Connect with Charles on Twitter: @CharlesSoule

Luke is taping an episode of Live Wire Radio at The Neptune Theatre on Friday, March 3. (CLICK HERE for more information).

Connect with Luke on Facebook and Twitter: @LukeBurank

Erik is recording a comedy album at Seattle Comedy Underground this weekend (CLICK HERE for more information)

Connect with Erik on Facebook and Twitter: @ErikKnowles

 

Copyright 2017 KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories