All-star panel joins New Day Hot Topics

Comic book writer Charles Soule, Live Wire Radio host Luke Burbank, and US Marine-turned-standup comedian Erik Knowles joined this week's New Day Hot Topics panel.
Charles is at Emerald City Comicon this weekend (CLICK HERE for more information)
Connect with Charles on Twitter: @CharlesSoule
Luke is taping an episode of Live Wire Radio at The Neptune Theatre on Friday, March 3. (CLICK HERE for more information).
Connect with Luke on Facebook and Twitter: @LukeBurank
Erik is recording a comedy album at Seattle Comedy Underground this weekend (CLICK HERE for more information)
Connect with Erik on Facebook and Twitter: @ErikKnowles
Copyright 2017 KING
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs