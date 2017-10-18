Aladdin the Musical hits Seattle!

Disney's Aladdin: The Musical

Disney's Aladdin: The Musical is finally in Seattle!

The 1992 Academy-Award winning Disney film is brought to life on stage and includes the movie's 5 original songs and more written especially for this once-in-a-lifetime show. Adam Jacobs who plays Aladdin and Isabelle Mccalla who plays Jasmine are here on New Day to chat about the show.

Catch the musical at The Paramount between October 12-29. Act fast and get your tickets here!

