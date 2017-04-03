"Ah that's good!" Spring styles with Seattle fashion blogger Andrew Hoge

Seattle fashion and lifestyle blogger Andrew Hoge shows some of his favorite looks for the spring season.

He'll be featuring local designers Sharply, Buki Brand, Butch Blum and Rafael Soto. Click the designers names' to explore their websites.

Andrew's impressive resume includes work with noteworthy brands like the Pacific Northwest Ballet, The Fairmont Olympic Hotel, Seattle Magazine and more. He's passionate about everything from men's style to bridal trends. Today on New Day NW, and every day, he strives to spread feelings of bliss and empowerment, or those "ah that's good" moments.

Andrew frequently hosts fashion events in the Seattle area. You can stay updated on his latest events and all his fabulous style inspirations on his website! Click here.

Follow him on Instagram: @andrewhoge

© 2017 KING-TV