After Suicide:The people left behind

When a loved one kills themselves, the family and friends left behind face a lifetime of grief, guilt and unanswered questions. How do they cope, especially when everyone around them is grieving as well?

Brandon Hadi was in college at the University of Washington when his friend Jessie killed himself. Facing his own grief and questions Brandon took action. Brandon now spends time talking to young people, specifically Asian and Pacific Islanders - API Cares

Asian Counselling & Referral Services (ACRS)

Tony Binion was just 21 when his little brother Jordan, 17, killed himself. While his whole family grieved together they also decided to honor Jordan by talking to teens about mental illness, breaking through the stigmas with the Jordan Binion Project.

Please check out these additional resources:

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255 (this number is staffed 24 hours a day)

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline website: SuicidePreventionLifeline.org

Teen Link Helpline: 866-TEENLINK (866-833-6546) - this number is staffed from 6:00 pm - 10:00 pm PST

Teen Link website: 866TeenLink.org

The Trevor Project (dedicated to helping those in the LGBTQ community): 866-488-7386

The Trevor Project website: www.TheTrevorProject.org

© 2017 KING-TV