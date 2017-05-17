KING
Close

Add some shine to your smile

Joseph Suttner, KING 11:00 AM. PDT May 17, 2017

Wondering how to get that pearly white smile? Power Swabs has a few ideas for us. Watch the video to learn more! 

Check out Power Swab's latest special offer: 

Power Swabs has a Memorial Day special for our audience. Today, your order is absolutely Risk Free with a 30 day money back guarantee, and Free shipping. Call and ask how to get 3 free Quick Sticks with the buy 2 get 1 free special. Call now 1-800-215-9404 or go online to powerswabs.com

 

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories