Actress Mackenzie Phillips uses sobriety to help others battling addiction
Sober since 2010, Mackenzie Phillips is using what she knows to help other people struggling with addiction, and shares powerful messages of hope in her new book called Hopeful Healing: Essays on Managing Recovery and Surviving Addiction.
KING 12:14 PM. PST February 21, 2017
