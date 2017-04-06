Actor, director, writer. Andrew McCarthy shares his new novel, Just Fly Away

Andrew McCarthy is a true Renaissance Man. He rose to fame in the 1980's,starring in iconic 'coming of age' films, including Pretty in Pink, and Saint Elmo's Fire. His acting career spans dozens of films and television shows, and he's branched out to a successful career behind the camera, directing hit shows, like Orange is the New Black, and the NBC hit Blacklist. He also is a bestselling and award-winning travel writer.

Andrew's latest project is a novel for the young adult audience entitled Just Fly Away. He joined New Day NW host Margaret Larson for a conversation about his new endeavor, as well as past accomplishments.

Andrew will discuss and sign copies of Just Fly Away, tonight (Thursday, April 6) at Elliott Bay Books in Seattle. CLICK HERE for more information.

CLICK HERE to visit Andrew's website.

