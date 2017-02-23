SEATTLE - Joshua Castille has long had an act for theatre. Castille started climbing the theatre ladder at a very young age, making his way onto the Tonys stage in an ensemble performance for “Spring Awakening,” after being cast in Deaf West’s “Spring Awakening” as Ernst on Broadway and in ABC Family's series "Switched at Birth". He’s now starring in ACT ‘s Tribes as Billy, a deaf man who was raised in a belligerent, sharp-tongued family whose parents won't teach him sign language. Billy struggles with self-identity and the universal need to be heard in this hysterical, coming-of-age story. Today, Castille explains life as a deaf actor, translating his own experiences into the characters he plays.

See Tribe March 3-26 in ACT’s Allen Theatre.

