ACT Theatre's "Tribe" takes a comedic approach to our universal need to be heard

Actor Joshua Castille starred in Broadway's "Spring Awakening" and ABC Family's "Switched at Birth" before his latest debut in Tribe playing a deaf man raised in a belligerent, sharp-tongued family whose parents refused to teach him sign language.

KING 11:58 AM. PST February 23, 2017

