Act F.A.S.T if you have signs of a stroke

May is Stroke Awareness Month, Virginia Mason Dr. Fatima Milfred tells us the stroke signs to look out for and how to take preventative measures.
Dr. Milfred is a Vascular Neurologist specializing in strokes and neuroscience. She encourages anyone experiencing stroke symptoms to call 911 immediately and to look for the signs, F.A.ST:
- Face dropping
- Arm weakness
- Speech difficulty
- Time to call 911.
For more information on strokes and Virginia Mason, click here.
Join Virginia Mason for their annual "Strike Out Stroke" event:
Please join Virginia Mason and area neurology healthcare providers for the 5th Annual Strike Out Stroke event at Safeco Field on Friday, May 19th at 5 pm. Together we will raise awareness about stroke warning signs and how to respond F.A.S.T. To buy tickets or for more information, please visit: www.Mariners.com/StrikeOutStroke and enter the promo code: STROKE for ticket discount and $3 donation to area stroke organizations.
