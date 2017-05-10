Act F.A.S.T if you have signs of a stroke

Dr. Fatima Milfred discusses stroke signs and how to take preventative measures.

Dr. Milfred is a Vascular Neurologist specializing in strokes and neuroscience. She encourages anyone experiencing stroke symptoms to call 911 immediately and to look for the signs, F.A.ST:

Face dropping Arm weakness Speech difficulty Time to call 911.

Join Virginia Mason for their annual "Strike Out Stroke" event:

Please join Virginia Mason and area neurology healthcare providers for the 5th Annual Strike Out Stroke event at Safeco Field on Friday, May 19th at 5 pm. Together we will raise awareness about stroke warning signs and how to respond F.A.S.T. To buy tickets or for more information, please visit: www.Mariners.com/StrikeOutStroke and enter the promo code: STROKE for ticket discount and $3 donation to area stroke organizations.



