AARP teams up with CenturyLink Field for upcoming job fair

CenturyLink Field in Seattle (Photo: KING)

AARP and CenturyLink Field are teaming up on a mission to fill hundreds of part-time jobs at sporting and entertainment events. Their upcoming job fair is the perfect opportunity for those who may have retired, but aren't ready to stop working all together, and especially those who enjoy interacting with, and helping others.

Chad Scarbrough, CenturyLink Field, Training and Staff Services Manager, CenturyLink Field employee Jill Bratvold, and Bruce Carlson from AARP Seattle, previewed the upcoming job fair.

AARP/CenturyLink Field Job Fair

Saturday June 10 at CenturyLink Field

9:30am-1:30pm

Parking: CenturyLink Field Garage (complimentary)

Enter: 5th Floor entrance to Stadium (Club Level)

There will be free parking in the CenturyLink Field Garage. Please let the parking attendant know you are attending the Job Fair.

RSVP here and receive updated information and a reminder email before the event.

Here is some general information about open positions:

Able and willing to work nights and weekends

Committed to working 90% of Seahawks games, plus Sounders FC games, and a handful of concerts/full-stadium events each year

Starting pay at $15.00/hr or more

An starting average of 2-3 shifts/month; 5-8 hrs. per shift. There are opportunities for more events and hours for those interested. Increased pay, responsibility, and hours up to 60 hours a month at a variety of events are possible with demonstrated performance.

